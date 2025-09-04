Cast and Creative Team Set for BONNIE & CLYDE at The REV Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The REV Theatre Company has revealed announced the cast and creative team for the fourth production of its 2025 season, "Bonnie & Clyde."

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock says, "For two years during the heart of the Great Depression, Americans were held hostage by the criminal escapades of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Their historic crime spree captured the attention and imagination of the nation and the world - catapulting them to instant fame. 91 years later, Bonnie and Clyde remain compelling figures in American history. In fact, the site at which they met their violent end is memorialized along a quiet road in the backwoods of central Louisiana. The musical chronicles their early days, their fateful meeting, their love affair, and the relentless hunt for two kids running wild in the American South. The REV is proud to introduce Lauren Marut and Mason Ballard as Bonnie and Clyde alongside a cast of brilliant actors to bring this historic true crime story to life."

"Bonnie & Clyde" also features Bridget Beirne as Emma Parker, Bella Coppola as Blanche Barrow, Andrew Fehrenbacher as Ted Hinton, Amanda Ferguson as Cumie Barrow, Atticus Shaindlin as Buck Barrow, and Matthew Stocke as Sheriff Schmid. Sloane Cummings and Annie Lake will split performances as Young Bonnie and Kian Byrons and Billy Kufs will split performances as Young Clyde.

The ensemble of "Bonnie & Clyde" will feature, in alphabetical order, Parker Aimone, Piper Jean Bailey, Claire Flynn, Wesley Hodges, Jake Jervis, Lilli Komurek, Mary Malaney, Marcus J. Paige, Theo Pearson, Jack Russell, Crystal Sha'nae, and Dax Valdes.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Smock, who is joined by Music Director Alan J. Plado. The Assistant Music Director is Alex Gutierrez.

Additional members of the "Bonnie & Clyde" creative team include: Scenic Designer Janie E. Howland, Lighting Designer Nathan W. Scheuer, Sound Designer Sun Hee Kil, Costume Designer Andrea Hood, Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler, and resident Props Designer Marshall Pope. The Production Stage Manager is Mollie Heil with Assistant Stage Managers Morgan Benford and Jessica O'Connor. The Casting Director for The REV's 2025 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

"Bonnie & Clyde" features a book by Ivan Menchell, lyrics by Don Black, and music by Frank Wildhorn.

