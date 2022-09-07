Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'! at The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the final production of its 2022 Season - Ain't Misbehavin'.

Ain't Misbehavin' is a sizzling celebration of Fats Waller's music - songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages around the world. This delightful revue evokes the humor and infectious energy of this American original to provide an evening of humor, romance and thrilling song and dance. Featuring Fats Waller's biggest hits including "Keepin' Out of Mischief," "This Joint is Jumpin'," "Mean to Me" and of course the famous title song, "Ain't Misbehavin'," The REV's 2022 season finale is sure to have audiences dancing in their seats!

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says, "As we begrudgingly let go of summer, the kids go back to school and life adopts a more rigid routine, Ain't Misbehavin' reminds us to laugh more, sing and dance freely, and celebrate the precious moments in life. We could all use this reminder right now and The REV is thrilled to provide this funny, sassy and joyful song and dance spectacle for our audiences."

Ain't Misbehavin' is directed by Tyrone L. Robinson, who has appeared on Broadway in Disney's The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Frozen. He is joined by choreographer, Chloe Davis (Broadway Associate: Paradise Square, Drama Desk Award Winner; for colored girls... MUNY: My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers). Both Robinson and Davis are making their REV debuts. Kenney M. Green (European Tour: Ain't Misbehavin'), Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre, returns to The REV as Musical Director after appearing on the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse stage in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 2013. Raven McRae (As Broadway Performer: Motown The Musical, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour) serves as Assistant Choreographer. Production Stage Manager is Kent James Collins.

The cast of Ain't Mibehavin' features: Brandi Chavonne Massey (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, Caroline, or Change, Wicked; West End: The Lion King; Nat'l Tour: The Color Purple), Crystal Sha'nae (1st National: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; REV: Catch Me If You Can, Parade, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Quiana Holmes (Nat'l Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar, Motown The Musical; REV: Beehive), Christopher Brasfield (Nat'l Tour: The Book of Mormon; Regional: Smokey Joe's CafÃ© at North Shore, The Engeman, and Capital Rep), and Arnold Harper II (Regional: Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage, NY Times Critic's Pick) Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander (1st National Tour: Bandstand; Regional: The Color Purple at Phoenix Theatre; Ragtime, Our Town at Theatre Aspen) and Gabriel Mudd (Nat'l Tour: A Chorus Line, The Wedding Singer; REV: Smokey Joe's CafÃ©, The Buddy Holly Story, A Chorus Line, High School Musical) are the Aint' Misbehavin' standbys.

Ain't Misbehavin' features scenic design by Kyle Dixon (Regional: Oklahoma!, The Bodyguard, Jersey Boys at North Shore; Love and Other Fables, Singin' In The Rain, Disney's Newsies at Theatre By The Sea), and lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver, Footloose, 42nd Street, Working, Grease, Parade, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!). Costume design is by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: State Fair, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Parade), wig and makeup design by Karine Ivey (Nat' Tour: The Color Purple, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; Regional: Sacramento Opera, Music Theatre of Wichita) and sound design by Don Hanna (Nat'l Tour: South Pacific, An American in Paris; Int'l Tour: The Wizard of Oz; Regional: North Shore, Theatre By The Sea, The Engeman).

Ain't Misbehavin' runs from September 21 - October 11 with a "Pay What You Will" performance on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897.

About The REV Theatre Company:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that our workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect our dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.