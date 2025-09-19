Cape Rep Theatre to Host Young Company Initiative Information Session

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Rep Theatre is inviting students in grades 8 through 12 to attend an information session about joining its Young Company (YoCo), now entering its 10th year.

The free, professional theater training program is designed to be inclusive, fun, and challenging, offering young actors the chance to study with Cape Rep’s resident artists under the leadership of Associate Artistic Director Maura Hanlon. Whether participants dream of a career in theater or are trying the stage for the first time, all are welcome in this annual program.

The information session will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cape Rep Indoor Theater, located at 3299 Route 6A in Brewster. The session will run approximately 30 minutes and give students and their families a chance to meet the team, ask questions, and learn more about the program.

The 2025/26 Young Company program will take place between December 2025 and February 2026. The deadline to sign up is Monday, November 24, 2025. Anyone interested in attending the info session is asked to RSVP by calling 508-896-1888. Those unable to attend may email yoco@caperep.org for additional information.

Founded in 1986, Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creativity and professionalism. Located on seven acres in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Cape Rep is the steward of the historic land and buildings that house three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More