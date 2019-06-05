Cape Rep Presents World Premiere Of THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS!

Cape Rep Theatre continues its 34th season with the world premiere of THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS, by Kate Pazakis, June 26 through July 21, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $35 & $40. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, June 28th. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Written by Kate Pazakis Orchestrations and Arrangements by Gregory Nabours Co-Directed by Owain Rhys Davies and Kate Pazakis Musical Direction by David Kornfeld Choreography by Dani Davis Set & Properties Design by Richard Ouellette Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson Associate Choreographer Brandon Simmons Stage Manager Dana McCoy

UMPO Summer Blockbusters lovingly skewers your favorite summer movies from Back to the Future to The Matrix, taking you on a wild ride from Jurassic Park into Jaws. Cape Cod native Kate Pazakis has made a name for herself on the West Coast with her outrageously popular UMPO Series series currently playing at L.A.'s Rockwell Table, using popular music and razor sharp wit to lampoon hit movies and today's popular culture. Now she brings her comedic eye to a new original work commissioned for the Cape Rep stage.

The cast features Cape Rep favorites Anthony Teixeira (Shakespeare In Love, Mamma Mia!), Jess Andra (Men On Boats, A New Brain) and Kelly Plescia (Merrily We Roll Along, Mamma Mia!) joined by Caitlin Gallogly, Owain Rhys Davies and Djon Alexander making their Cape Rep debuts.

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Summer Blockbusters! is presented with the support of Aqua Bar and Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters. Cape Rep's 34th season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air and Zudy, our 2019 season sponsors. Cape Rep Theatre: professional theater in an intimate setting.

Cape Rep's 2019 Indoor Theater season opened with David Auburn's award winning, Proof, May 8 - June 2, followed by the world premiere of The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Summer Blockbusters! by Kate Pazakis, June 26 - July 21. Next up is the Broadway sensation, The Full Monty, based on the hit film, July 31 - September 1, followed by Paula Vogel's Tony Award winning recent Broadway hit, Indecent, running September 18 - October 13. The season will conclude with the Cape Cod premiere of Something Rotten!, the raucous and outrageous musical comedy, November 6 - December 8. The Outdoor Theater will include the hilarious musical adaptation of the popular children's book, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, by Mo Willems with music by Deborah Wicks LaPuma, June 25 - August 28, and Pitter Patter Puppets, Mary Wilson's delightful interactive puppet show July 11 - August 22.





