CRT's Third Thursday Trivia Returns In January

"Third Thursday Trivia" is back! The Cortland Repertory Theatre Youth Program hosts the first of their "Third Thursday Trivia Nights" of 2020, to be held on Thursday, January 16 starting at 7:00 PM.

This fund raiser for CRT's Youth Programs will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, and will offer free snacks with a beer/wine cash bar. Trivia fans are asked to come in teams comprised of no more than 4 people; there is an admission charge of $5.00 per person. Six rounds will be played, with various subjects.

Players are invited to sign up for a special email list, with which they will received hints about the upcoming trivia topics. Fun and silly prizes are awarded for each round and a grand prize for the evening is presented, comprised of CRT theatre tickets and restaurant gift certificates.

There will be additional trivia nights on February 20, March 19 and April 16 with different topics of questions.

Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, please visit www.cortlandrep.org or call 800-427-6160.





