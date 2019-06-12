CRT Continues Season with LEGALLY BLONDE

For the second production in their 48th annual season of professional summer theatre, Cortland Repertory Theatre presents the blockbuster stage musical version of the hit Reese Witherspoon movie Legally Blonde. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM film, the movie was adapted for the stage by Heather Hach, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

Performances will run from June 19 - July 6 with evening show times at 7:30. Matinees are available on June 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchase by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland. Tickets are also available for sale 24 hours a day through the CRT website at www.cortlandrep.org with ETIX. CRT cautions that this is the only approved online ticket service; other online sites charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are NOT approved by CRT.

In this fast-paced hysterical story, uber-popular sorority sister Elle Woods is sure her boyfriend Warner Huntington III is ready to pop the question. Her life is turned upside down, however, when he dumps her for a more "serious" girlfriend and leaves for Harvard. Determined to get him back, she gives up the credit cards and picks up the law books. But Harvard, it turns out, is a pretty tough school. With the support of her new friends, Elle begins to understand her own full potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. This powerful story, wrapped in pink chiffon, is suitable for all ages.

Legally Blonde is directed by Trey Compton, who made his CRT debut last summer with Rough Crossing for which he was nominated for a SALT Award. Choreography is created by Matt Couvillon, who won Best Choreographer last summer for Newsies and previously choreographed CRT's A Chorus Line and La Cage Aux Folles. Music direction is by Jacob Carll in his CRT mainstage musical debut.

Playing the leading role of Elle Woods is Equity Guest Artist Lara Hayhurst, who was previously seen in CRT's 2010 production of The Andrews Brothers. Two actors were seen last summer in Saturday Night Fever and Newsies: Woody Minshew, who plays Harvard student Emmett and Kennedy Salters as Paulette, the hair stylist who gives and gets advice from Elle. Retired Ithaca College drama professor Greg Bostwick plays the "shark" lawyer Professor Callahan. Bostwick previously appeared in CRT's West Side Story and 1776. Newcomer Jeffrey Keller plays Warner, with CRT Performing Intern Madeline Hudelson as his "serious" girlfriend Vivienne. Elle's Greek-sister chorus are played by Aiden Ankli as Margot, Performing Intern Angela Syrett as Serena and Leyla Ali as Pilar who appeared in Saturday Night Fever. Caitlin Lester-Sams returns to CRT as Brooke, a fitness instructor on trial for murder, and Erica Wilpon makes her CRT debut as Enid, part of the defense team. Performing Intern Steven Martella plays three roles: Kyle the UPS guy, Paulette's ex-boyfriend Dewey and fraternity grandmaster Chad.

Other actors playing multiple roles include returning CRT actor and Fulton High School theatre teacher Rob Lescarbeau, former Performing Intern and Ithaca College student Christian Henry and Lehman Alternative Community School senior, Jack Cecere. Making their debuts are Ithaca College student Usman Ali Ishaq, and John Neurohr who attends Boston Conservatory. Completing the 2019 Performing Intern Company are Syracuse University students Emily Britt, Blake Maxwell and JT Tully, Nazareth College student Cassidy Halpin, Shealyn Kelley who attends Rider University and Alexis Yard who attends Shenandoah Conservatory. Playing Bruiser - Elle's bursting-with-personality chihuahua - is Rickie, also makes his CRT debut!

Stage Manager Tim James returns for his third summer at CRT, leading the design and production team. Shelley Barrish returns as Scenic Designer, having worked on numerous CRT shows including Rough Crossing, The Addams Family, andNana's Naughty Knickers. Jennifer Dasher debuts as Costume Designer and Cory Kosman takes the reigns as Sound Designer. Continuing their work this season are Props Designer Andrew Carney, Lighting Designer/ Production Manager Eric Behnke and Technical Director Brock Baird.

CRT's "Friday Night Talk Back" for this production will be held after the evening performance on June 21, at which a Q & A session with the actors, designers and crew takes place. Tickets are also on sale for all of CRT's summer season, which includes Mamma Mia!, Born Yesterday, Sleuth, Million Dollar Quartet and July performances of the children's show The House at Pooh Corner. Please visit www.cortlandrep.org for details and show times.

Photo: Cortland Repertory Theatre's production of "Legally Blonde", running June 19 - July 5, stars (l-r) Woody Minshew as Emmett, Lara Hayhurst as Elle (holding Rickie as Bruiser), Jeffrey Keller as Warner and Greg Bostwick as Professor Callahan.





