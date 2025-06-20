Blues Challenge Winners Bees Deluxe Sting to Perform At Daryl's House Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Saturday brunch gets the blues when Bees Deluxe, the British-American sensation, hit the stage at Daryl's House Club in Pawling, New York state's coolest live music venue on Saturday July the 5th. Bees Deluxe have just won the Granite State Blues Society Challenge and are headed to Memphis, Tennessee to compete in the International Blues Challenge in January, 2026.

Fronted by guitarist Conrad Warre -who headlined at CBGB's and toured with the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, Bees Deluxe dares to venture into uncharted musical waters-breaking rules, taking chances and bending the blues genre into something entirely new, highly musical and wonderfully entertaining. On Daryl's stage, the Bees Deluxe frontline musicians Carol Band on keyboards, vocals and harmonica, and Warre on electric and acoustic guitars & vocals will be playing re-arranged classic off-the-beaten-path blues & jazz songs and a few originals.

With a repertoire that reinvents tunes by artists ranging from Etta James and Billie Holiday to BB King and Burt Bacharach as well as an arsenal of addictive compositions, written by the band, that address aliens, burnt pizza, love and conspiracy theories, Bees Deluxe takes the blues into a whole new dimension. Bees Deluxe is not your average blues band. Their music is improvisational, full of unanticipated aural surprises but still approachable, even for fans of traditional blues. Their slow blues songs can make a grown man weep and their up-tempo foot-shaking tunes drive folks to the dance-floor. The band has shared the stage with blues legends Ronnie Earl, Roomful of Blues, Joanna Connor, Matt Schofield, Walter Trout, Mike Zito, Kofi Baker and Joanne Shaw Taylor.

"Showcasing their undoubted high-class musicianship. It's all blues music, just with a different coating that makes this band stand out from the rest." Colin Campbell, Blues Matters!

Daryl's House Club, tucked into the hills of Pawling, New York is a rustic retreat with an inventive brunch menu, full bar and a top-notch sound system. Come hungry and leave with a full belly, overflowing heart and an earful of some of the best blues music on the East Coast.

Bees Deluxe recently released "Smash Hits" an album that includes some live stage favorites and original studio cuts. The band will perform a few pieces from their new album at Daryl's House in addition to favorite re-imagined classics by Etta James, Robert Cray and Billie Holiday among others and some cool-cuts from their own uniquely composed repertoire of songs.

"Bees Deluxe make a form of music that includes jazz/funk/psych/Latin/groove and, most especially BLUES. But it isn't a case of "this track has Latin influence", no, every track has all those influences, but it makes for something that is genuinely fresh sounding while being as old as the hills. They play very tight Blues that sounds as though they are jamming but this is very tight, and the playing is absolutely superb." - Andy Snipper, Music News

Bees Deluxe: "What might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo" - Blues Blast Magazine

For more information, interview requests and/or high resolution images: www.beesdeluxe.com. Free reservations to Daryl's House Club show available here.

Photo credit: Ken Celli

Comments