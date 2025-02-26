Blackfriars Theatre To Present DIVAS & DANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the music of the Lilith Fair like never before as Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) will present their one-night-only dance-focused concert, Divas & Dance.

Divas & Dance returns for its second year … but this time, it's taking a trip to the 90's with an homage to the divas of the Lilith Fair! Fans of music legends such as Tracy Chapman, Fiona Apple, and the Indigo Girls, will experience them in a new light as ten dancers partner with live vocalists to bring unique storytelling to their most beloved tunes. Featuring local performers, Divas & Dance promises a night of movement and song, conceived, directed and choreographed by Blackfriars Board President, Mandi Lynn Griffith.

Divas & Dance is the second of three special add-on performances within Blackfriars Theatre's second annual Concert Series. “The purpose of this series was to offer our patrons something they wouldn't normally get to see within our regular subscription series,” says Blackfriars artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “In this case, it's the kind of high-caliber dance we wouldn't normally be able to fit on our small stage with a full set and ensemble. With access to talent from renowned local dance institutions like Garth Fagan Dance, and Rochester City Ballet—to name a few—we've really been able to deliver on that promise!”

The first iteration of Divas & Dance centered on the music of history's most iconic divas (e.g.: Aretha Franklin and Celine Dion). This year's pivot to the ladies of the 90s serves as more than just a change of pace for director, Mandi Lynn Griffith: “These female artists helped shape my understanding of empowerment, independence, and self-expression through melody and poetry. What could be a stronger foundation for meaningful movement?”

Audiences of Divas & Dance can expect a 60-minute performance with no intermission. Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating and performances, it is recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see Divas & Dance at Blackfriars Theatre for one night only, March 14th at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The Divas & Dance cast includes Sonni Amoroso (dancer), Jonathan Benn (dancer), Nelly Bryce (diva), Kiki Collins (dancer), Alexis Corletta (dancer) McKenna Cutt (dancer) Carl Del Buono (diva), Mandi Lynn Griffith (diva), Joshua Hemmings (dancer), Nicoya Jones (dancer), Isabelle Marshall (dancer), Brynn Tyszka (diva), and Ian Yates (dancer). The show is conceived and directed by Mandi Lynn Griffith.

Comments