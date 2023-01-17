Blackfriars Theatre Presents THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY

Join Blackfriars Theater for a stunning one-man portrayal of a town in mourning over the disappearance of a young man. One actor portrays every character as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, an infectiously positive and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing from his home in a small Jersey Shore town. As these characters recount how their lives have been touched by this luminous force of nature, they begin to realize the unexpected-and sometimes unappreciated-effect that each person has on those around him. Ultimately, Leonard's absence leaves a hole that causes the people of the town to question how they live, who they love, and what they leave behind.

"The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey is a tour de force of storytelling: one actor playing nine roles in split second changes," says director, Patricia Lewis Browne. "The story will have you belly laughing one moment and feeling heart-broken the next. Ultimately, it's a reminder of how one person can make the world a better, happier, more beautiful place just by being who they are. We all need a little Leonard Pelkey in our lives."

Indeed, the need for productions such as this one can be felt far beyond the reach of Blackfriars artists and audiences. As evidenced by the generous grant awarded Blackfriars by the LGBT+ Giving Circle at the Rochester Area Community Foundation, the effort to support the voices of LGBTQ+ artists is necessary and widespread. "We were thrilled to receive the Giving Circle grant for Leonard Pelkey, in particular because it underlines the importance of bringing the voices of traditionally marginalized groups to the forefront," says Blackfriars artistic director Brynn Tyszka. "As an arts organization, we strive to feature work that expands our audience's worldview while tackling tough conversations in an accessible way. Authors like Celeste Lecesne and organizations like the LGBT+ Giving Circle make this possible."

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey stars Marc D'Amico and is directed by Patricia Lewis Browne.