Blackfriars Theatre Presents DETROIT '67

Blackfriars Theatre's second show of its 70th Anniversary Season comes from Dominique Morisseau, one of the top ten produced playwrights of the past two years. Winner of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama (inspired by American history), Detroit '67 is the second installment of the playwright's acclaimed series, The Detroit Project (which also includes the plays Paradise Blue and Skeleton Crew). In 1967 Detroit, Motown music is getting the party started, and Chelle and her brother Lank are making ends meet by turning their basement into an after-hours joint. But when a mysterious woman finds her way into their lives, the siblings clash over much more than the family business. As their pent-up feelings erupt, so does their city, and they find themselves caught in the middle of the '67 riots. Ms. Morisseau is also an Obie Award-winning playwright and the Tony nominated book writer of the current Broadway smash, Ain't Too Proud, The Life and Times of The Temptations.



"As an artist, the biggest challenge is always to get it right. Coming from a multi-racial background has given me insight to both sides of this particular coin. This piece encourages audiences to address their own views or feelings about racial divide and what family really means," offers Detroit '67 director J. Simmons. "I was drawn to this piece initially because of the well-crafted script and hot topic issues it brings up - many of which are still prevalent today. Plus, the fact that the play is set against the backdrop of the '67 riots, which most people are aware of, but not many stories have explored. The icing on the cake is the use and influence of Motown music peppered throughout the play, which gives it a pulse and a rhythm that you won't want to miss."

Detroit '67 marks the second of six productions slated for BT's 70th Anniversary Season. Throughout the year they'll also be producing a pair of retrospective concerts, a play reading series highlighting favorites from past seasons, along with showcasing everything that has made Blackfriars special and essential over the previous 69 years as a staple of the downtown Rochester arts scene. The 70th Anniversary Season will be an important moment in the theatre's history as they celebrate the hard work of so many Rochester artists and kick off the next chapter of professionally-minded, artistically-ambitious local theatre-making!

The Detroit '67 cast includes Laron Dewberry (Lank), Melanie McBride (Caroline), Tahina McPherson (Bunny), Anthony Aceyon Owens (Sly), and Ashona Pulliam. (Chelle). The production is directed by Mr. Simmons.

Detroit '67 is sponsored by Parisi Bellavia Law and our 2019-2020 Media Sponsors CITY Newspaper and Warm 101.3.

WEBSITE: www.blackfriars.org

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at www.blackfriars.org, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Senior and student discounts are available online or through the Box Office. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.





