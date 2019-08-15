BWW Review: HAMILTON at Proctors Turns Up the Wattage in The Electric City.

Reading this on BroadwayWorld.com it is likely you already know that HAMILTON is the story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. An immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring an amazing score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography. You also know that the musical has achieved both critical acclaim and box office success. What you may not be aware of is that HAMILTON is currently playing at Proctor's Theatre in Schenectady but for less than two weeks so I have to "write like I'm running out of time" or this brilliant theatrical phenomenon will be gone before I can tell you about it, and "I am not throwing away my shot".

The play tells Hamilton's story through major events in his life and American history. It tells Hamilton's life literally from beginning to end along with interactions with various other important historical characters including Marquis De Lafayette, Aaron Burr, John Laurens, Hercules Mulligan, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler, Phillip Hamilton, and former presidents George Washington, James Madison, and Thomas Jefferson.

The costumes, lighting, and choreography are all outstanding and earned Tony Awards along with the book and score. Although it did not bring home a Tony the remarkably elaborate set is extremely functional. Being "in the room where it happens" one appreciates each of these elements in ways that simply cannot be achieved in clips or photos displayed on the screen of any device.

As the subtitle clearly states HAMILTON is An American Musical and to say there is a lot of that would be an understatement. I don't think there is more than about five minutes without music over the course of the two hour and 45-minute production. Thirty-four musical numbers are presented flawlessly by the cast of nearly 40 talented performers. While there are no low-points to speak of, the capacity crowd pleasing highs are plentiful and include: "The Story of Tonight", "The Schuyler Sisters", "You'll Be Back", "Helpless", "Wait For It", "Yorktown" (The World Turned Upside Down), "Dear Theodosia", "What Did I Miss", "Say No To This", "Washington On Your Side", "One Last Time", "Burn", "It's Quiet Uptown". Naturally they are often delivered by the leads and featured players but the power and energy that resonates throughout the theatre in production numbers featuring the full cast including the attractive ensemble complete with sexy and sultry choreography is undeniable.

Theatre goers who were "willing to wait for it", your time has finally come with the arrival of HAMILTON to the Capital District. There are actually some seats available (starting at $135) during the second week of the run. There is also the digital lottery where 40 tickets for each performance can be had for only $10 visit: https://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery/ for details.

HAMILTON continues at Proctors in Schenectady through August 25. Visit: https://www.proctors.org/ for tickets and information.





