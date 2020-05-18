BWW Feature: ATF ON DEMAND at Adirondack Theatre Festival - You Can Still Get Dinner And A Show in Glens Falls This Summer

After exhausting every possible option that would allow Adirondack Theatre Festival to stay open this summer, they reached a point where the barriers (safety, social distancing, finances, housing, union restrictions, etc.) rendered a 2020 season unrealistic. This left the company with a number of challenges including cancellation of their largest annual fundraising event, the loss of ticket sale revenues, as well as maintaining a connection with their audience. Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, shared that while the situation is difficult, "what's most upsetting is that we can't be open to drive business to downtown Glens Falls. We take great pride in being one of the leading economic drivers for our community and are deeply concerned for the many businesses who have so generously sponsored us and kept us going for more than 25 years."

Festival leaders developed an effort to help address all of the above and have launched ATF ON DEMAND, a fundraising campaign that will support local restaurants & shops while also helping ATF sustain the tremendous financial loss. When you donate, you get exclusive access to a rich and full collection of ATF content you can watch on demand from the comfort of your own home. But there is more ... $25 of every donation will go towards purchasing a gift card to the local restaurant or shop of your choosing which will be mailed to you. Your donation will help local community partners as well as ATF artists and staff. It is hoped the campaign will help the company handle the notable loss of income, and weather the storm so that they can be prepared to perform for you again when it is safe to do so. Rabinovitz said: "while we regret that we can't perform for you live, we still want you to be able to relive what it would be like. And that means going out to a delicious local restaurant or shopping at a favorite local shop before an ATF show. Your donation helps support us as well as our community."

A donation of $50 or more will give you access to the digital platform. $25 of your donation will be used to purchase a gift card from a local restaurant or shop (you will enter the business name when making your donation online). For example, if you donate $75, then $50 will go to ATF and $25 will be used to purchase a gift card that will be mailed to you. After you make your donation, you will immediately be emailed a password that gives you UNLIMITED access to the content. ATF will purchase the gift card for you the next business day and you should expect to receive it within approximately one week.

The unique, diverse, and interesting collection of more than 30 titles including clips, concerts, shorts, and full performances are made possible through the permission and generous support of ATF alumni playwrights and filmmakers. The content, you likely will not find elsewhere, will be available during the dates originally planned for ATF's 2020 summer season: June 12 - Aug. 7, 2020.

To donate and gain access to ATF ON DEMAND, visit www.ATFestival.org/ATFonDemand.

