BLAST to Play THE COTTAGE At The Cider Mill Stage

BLAST (Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier) will present its fourth production of the season with The Cottage by Sandy Rustin. It is the fastest, flirtiest, friskiest, side-splitting romp ever set in a picturesque English countryside cottage; that tells a rollicking tale of mistaken identities, secret affairs, and a love triangle gone hilariously awry.

The play begins with Sylvia (Alondra Hughes) and Beau (Adam Holley) on an erotic escape to the English countryside. The audience soon discovers that the pair are not married, but instead are having a wild affair. But Sylvia winds up questioning her views on marriage and social status when the deceived spouses, Beau's wife Marjorie (Annie Fabiano) and Sylvia's husband, Clarke (Mark Durkee) arrive at the cottage with affairs of their own. Beau's other lover, Deirdre (Amanda Blake), and her serial killing ex-husband Richard (Rob Egan) are also headed to the cottage to stir up some matrimonial murder. Will a cottage full of lovers be delightful or deadly?

Directed by BLAST Executive Director, Kate Murray and Assistant Director Nathan Butler; this charming 1923 English countryside home away from home, turns into a hotbed of hilarity when the spouses and lovers arrive. The secrets multiply and comedic chaos ensues. With a tip of the hat to Noël Coward and sex comedies of the past, The Cottage offers a perfect showcase of endless laughs, hilarious twists, daring physical comedy, and a happy ending for lovers everywhere.

Featuring Set Design and Construction by Larry Guidici and MJ Clune, Lighting Design by Gabrielle Button, Sound Design by Michael Kane, Prop Design by Wendy Germond, and Costume Design by Kate Murray.

As one woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband - and to her lover's wife - the true meaning of fate and faith, identity and infidelity, love and marriage are all called into question as a surprising and uproarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculously funny and romantic comedy.

The Cottage by Sandy Rustin is playing at The Cider Mill Stage, 2 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott, NY opens on Friday, April 4th at 7:30 pm and runs for two weekends. Fridays and Saturdays; April 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7:30 pm and Sundays, April 6 and 13 at 2:30 pm.

