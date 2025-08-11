BIG FISH to be Presented at Theatre444 in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre444, known for presenting high-quality musical productions that are not often seen on the regional stage, will present its upcoming production of Big Fish, running August 22–30 at the Pat Collins Black Box Theater.

With a book by John August, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, Big Fish is a heartfelt and imaginative story about family, love, and the power of storytelling. This modern musical blends humor, romance, and whimsical fantasy into a deeply moving theatrical experience.

Directed by Pam Rapoza and music directed by Meredith Beckley, the production showcases the remarkable talent of local performers from the Finger Lakes region. Theatre444 has built a reputation for casting homegrown artists, giving audiences a chance to experience professional-caliber performances while supporting community talent.

“Big Fish is the kind of musical we love to produce,” said Director Pam Rapoza. “It's beautifully written, musically rich, and not as widely performed as some big-name shows - which means audiences get the excitement of discovering something fresh and deeply meaningful.”