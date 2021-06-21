Award Winning Blues Guitarist, Gabe Stillman, To Make Debut At Daryl's House

Gabe Stillman has announced that he is playing the famous Daryl's House on Wednesday, June 30. Showtime is 7pm. Tickets for this show are $10, and the venue has announced it is now at full capacity.

Gabe is fresh out of his Wire Recording session in Austin TX with his first full-length release giving fans a taste of what is to come August 27th when released by the Vizztone record label. Of the 15 tracks on this release thirteen were penned by Gabe as he earns his way as a credible songwriter.

Anson Funderburgh legendary guitarist (Sam Myers, Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets), guided the session as Gabe's hand picked producer.

"Gabe is somebody who has it all," says Funderburg. "His songs move me, he has a way with words. He is an amazing singer, a great songwriter, and a wonderful musician."

Alligator Recording Artist, Toronzo Cannon further states: "Gabe Stillman has got the chops and the intensity the Blues should have. Keep your eye on him!"

"Just Say the Word" follows Gabe's first two releases "The Grind", and "Flying High" which featured The Nighthawks and are available on most streaming and digital services. "The Grind" and "Flying High" will be available at Daryl's House and pre-orders will be offered for "Just Say the Word".

Many regional fans remember Gabe as the winner of the prestigious Gibson Guitar Award at the Blues Foundation's 2019 International Blues Challenge with his band landing in the top 8 of the event finals. Since then, Gabe has been actively touring and growing his fan base at every stop.

Tickets for this show are available at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/gabe-stillman-daryls-house-tickets/11036445?pl=daryl, and at the door.

Learn more at www.gabestillman.com.