Announcing Former YES Frontman Jon Anderson's 1000 HANDS Tour At Patchogue Theatre

Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Jon Anderson, brings a full retrospective of his hits to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, July 27 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $59 - $89, plus applicable fees. A special Backstage VIP Meet & Greet is available for an additional $125. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Jon Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in progressive rock as the lead vocalist and creative force behind Yes. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground breaking album Fragile as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as "Awaken," "Gates of Delirium," and especially "Close to the Edge" which were central to the band's success.

Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including "I've Seen All Good People," "Roundabout," and "Owner Of A Lonely Heart." If you asked Jon, he would say that he loves the adventure in making music, as evidenced in 50 years of success in the music business, working not only with many variations of Yes, but also with very successful collaborations with Vangelis and Kitaro, and more recently with Roine Stolt and Jean Luc Ponty.

Never to stand still musically, he recently released an album he started 28 years ago, now called 1,000 Hands a reference to the fact that numerous guest musicians perform on the album, including Ian Anderson, Billy Cobham, Jean Luc Ponty, Chick Corea, Zap Momma, Chris Squire, Alan White, Steve Howe, and many more. This album produced by his friend Michael Franklin really speaks to the power of a musical life still in the throes of a fervent artistic endeavor, always wanting new experiences in music, always wanting to surprise the listener.

"I'm looking forward to putting on a great show," says Anderson. "We're going to do a lot of Yes music and some songs I haven't sung in a while, and we're going to do some songs from 1,000 Hands. To be able to go out and give music to the fans is one of the greatest treasures in my life. We promise everybody a really special evening."





