Adirondack Theatre Festival Announces 2021 Production Lineup

Interim Producing Artistic Director Martha Banta announces Adirondack Theatre Festival is returning to the Charles R. Wood Theater for its 27th season.

ATF has been the anchor tenant of the 294-seat Wood Theater since it opened in 2004; the downtown venue has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic.

ATF's season - featuring two shows, a new play reading, and a children's theater (PB&J Café) - will run from July 19-Aug 15. Show titles and details have been announced now. Check out the full lineup below!

Learn more at https://www.atfestival.org/.

Slow Food

July 20-25, 7:30 p.m.; July 28 and 31, 2 p.m.

Written by Wendy MacLeod, directed by Martha Banta

There's no escape from the world's worst waiter. On their anniversary, a famished couple battle with an absurd waiter who has them questioning everything from the menu to their marriage! A tender, uproarious comedy that delves deeply into what we hunger for.

Minding Miss Mae Mae

July 25, 2 p.m.; July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Written by Phillip Christian Smith, directed by Tyrone Henderson

Barbara is Miss Mae Mae's home health aide and when Barbara's son Jordan, the star of a network procedural, comes home ravaged from crystal meth, the women form their own unconventional rehab to detox him. Barbara believes in tough love; Miss Mae Mae, a paraplegic and a pot smoker, believes in the Lord.

Traffic & Weather

Aug. 5-8 and 11-14, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 7, 11 and 14, 2 p.m.

Composed by Adam Schlesinger, directed by Martha Banta

A concert tribute to the Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer, songwriter and producer, and founder of the pop rock band Fountains of Wayne.

Cinderella Goes Disco

July 22-24 and 29-30, noon (weather permitting)

Written by Shubert Fendrich, directed by Marty McGuire

PB & J Cafe Children's Theatre returns this year in City Park in partnership with the Crandall Public Library. Bring your own picnic lunch! After receiving an invitation to go to the Prince's Disco Dance, under-confident Cinderella needs to be told fairy tales by her fairy godmother to be convinced that she is indeed capable of becoming a Disco Princess.