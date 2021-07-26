AUCTION WITH CATSKILL MTN. SHAKESPEARE to Take Place This Friday

Withers & Grain will present "AUCTION with Catskill Mtn. Shakespeare" to support the Catskill Mountain Shakespeare company. The event will take place on Friday, July 30 at the historic Park Street Theatre (723 Warren Street - Hudson, NY). The evening will begin at 6pm with cocktails and light refreshments and a quick word from Sarah Reny, Artistic Director and Founder of Catskill Mountain Shakespeare. Items included in the auction include luxury table(s) from Withers & Grain, dinners, photography, local art, vintage wines, personal training, childcare, and more. The items will also be available online at https://app.galabid.com/cmsauction. Admission to the event is $20 (includes two drink tickets) and may be obtained with an RSVP to www.catskillmountainshakespeare.com or at the door.

"We at Catskill Mountain Shakespeare are thrilled to be hosting this event and getting the chance to connect with local businesses," says Ms. Reny. "Events such as these facilitate our ability to bring professional, world-class theatre to the Catskill region. We are CMS have never wanted to simply transplant NYC theatre to the region, but rather create theatre that feels unique and organic, existing amongst the beautiful mountains and forest. It's the reason "Catskill" is the name - because having the region be the backdrop is vital to our vision of the canon. We look forward to creating and deepening our connection with so many local individuals and businesses at this event and thank you for support."

The company will present its inaugural production, Shakespeare's classic love story Twelfth Night, next month (August 19-29) on the grounds of the picturesque Emerson Resort & Spa in Mt. Temper, NY. Directed by Kelly Galvin, the cast will feature a company of world-class, conservatory trained, classical actors. Full details including the cast and creative team will be announced shortly.

Withers & Grain:

Withers & Grain is a New York City based design and build studio founded by Luke Fasano and Adam Johnson. What originally began in a basement in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn has become one of the fastest growing studios in the New York area. In addition to our collection, we specialize in custom work for commercial and residential clients around the world. We work both client Direct and Direct-to-Trade with various architects, interior and set designers Whether it starts with a detailed cad drawing or a pencil sketch on A cocktail napkin, we love to watch an idea come to life. Our philosophy ensures the quality of Materials and attention to the details of construction are as important as the design itself. By handling our own production, we ensure that quality is never compromised.

Catskill Mountain Shakespeare:

At Catskill Mountain Shakespeare, our goal is to move our audience and create memorable experiences that excite and enliven. We believe that the theatre continues to be a valuable and safe place to laugh, cry, and broaden our understanding of the human experience. Our vision is to provide Catskills' residents and visitors an unforgettable outdoor theatre experience featuring the greatest plays from history and tomorrow in a safe environment that puts the health of the patron first. We bring this to life with a company of professionals capable of bringing characters to their fullest expression in an environment that celebrates the Catskills' natural beauty.