AT THE WEDDING Opens Harbinger's Fourth Season at SLCA

Harbinger Theatre will open their fourth season with “At The Wedding” by Bryna Turner, directed by Chris Foster. This show is a comedy for anyone who has ever watched their happy ending evaporate in a cloud of smoke and lived to tell the tale. Performances will be held from June 6 - 15 at Sand Lake Center for the Arts as a collaboration with Harbinger Theatre.

“At the Wedding is about the difficulty of letting go of that ONE that got away. Without RSVPing, our protagonist Carlo has come to the wedding of her ex anyway, determined to…what? Disrupt? Have a rowdy time? Maybe, if all goes well, win back Eva, the bride,” Foster said. Along the way, she meets a cast of characters that fall all along the spectrum of love and who try to help her resolve the aching gap in Carlo's life where love and connection should

be. Will she, or won’t she?”

You are cordially invited to the best day of someone else's life… but what if it's also the worst day of yours? Carlo crashes her exes' wedding with three simple goals: Don't get drunk. Don't make any kids cry. Don't try to win back the bride, no matter how boring the groom is. A very, very funny play about loneliness and estrangement—and a slow-burn romance with being alive.

This is Harbinger's fourth production at Sand Lake Center for the Arts after "Admissions," "Dig" and "The Squirrels." "We couldn't be happier with the collaboration and it has been just as much fun working with SLCA's new Director, Tanya Gorlow as it was with Brian Sheldon." enthuses Harbinger co-founder Patrick White. "They continue to support us as we present our 15th Capital Region premiere."

“Turner’s faith in the audience is an entirely successful investment. Their jokes often have long lead times, the setup in one scene, the payoff in another. The plot, too, keeps well ahead of you, trusting you will survive in pleasurable uncertainty until its loose threads are eventually gathered,” said Jesse Green from the New York Times. “That authorial patience is part of what makes ‘At the Wedding’ so fresh; though there are plenty of one-liners, it is not a yuk-yuk comedy foisting its laughs at you or over-signaling its intentions… Also revivifying is the way Turner reshapes the wedding genre for our time, inviting new characters to the party.”

Maghen Ryan-Adair will play the role of “Carlo,” Alexia Halsey will play “Eva,” Ben Amey will play “Eli,” Amy Hausknecht will play “Maria,” Jennifer Schnurr will play “Carly,” Adam Sauter will play “Victor,” and Rachel Stewart will play “Leigh.”

A FREE preview will be held on June 5th. Shows will be held on June 6 - 7 and June 13 -14 at 7:30 p.m. as well as June 8 and June 15 at 2:30 p.m. at SLCA located at 2880 NY-43 Averill Park, NY 12018. Tickets can be purchased on SLCA’s website. Student tickets are $12 and adult tickets are $22.

In a happy coincidence of scheduling “At the Wedding” runs concurrently with Harbinger sponsoring, marching, and tabling at Pride on Sunday, June 8 in Washington Park and the second weekend finds our production in the middle of the very first Capital Region Festival of Theatre playing at various venues throughout the area June 12 to the 15th. Check it out at www.crftinc.org.

Do you wish you could pre-pay for all Harbinger Theatre shows for the whole year? The company will now offer a Flex Subscription, which means this is your opportunity to get four tickets for $50! The Flex Subscription can be used interchangeably, as you have the choice to use them all for a party to experience a single show or indulge in four plays you’ve never witnessed before.

