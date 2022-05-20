ARTs + Change Conference Announced at The University Of Rochester

The Institute for the Performing Arts at the University of Rochester presents Arts + Change-Activate, Reimagine, Transform-a virtual conference bringing together artists, educators, and community members, from June 2 to June 5. The four-day event will provide opportunities to share work and ideas, present research, and propose collaborations. In addition, participants will learn from one another while considering how the arts play a pivotal role in promoting justice, equity, and citizenship.



The conference is in partnership with the Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Paul J. Burgett Intercultural Center, and the Eastman Institute for Music Leadership at the University; 540WMain Inc., a Rochester-based nonprofit creating change through community-based connection and antiracism education; Create A Space Now, a multimedia and performing arts platform to further discussion around race relations in America; and the Rochester Fringe Festival.

A wide range of topics also include:

â€¢ Creating Consent Culture in Performing Arts Training

â€¢ Beyond Representation: Evolving the Narratives of Identities on Screen

â€¢ Female Power in Music

â€¢ Museum Born of Massacre: Art and the Hidden History of the Elaine Massacre

â€¢ Self and World: Writing Poems that Matter

â€¢ The Art of Wellness

â€¢ The Inherent Healing of Dance When East Meets West

The conference is free and open to the public. A suggested $10 donation for those who are able. The donations help defray the cost of speakers and conference expenses. Register at uofr.us/arts2022.