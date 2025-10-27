AND THEN THERE WERE NONE is Coming to The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CENTERstage Productions, the resident production company of The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, will present Agatha Christie's most chilling mystery yet: And Then There Were None.

Following the success of Murder on the Orient Express (Fall 2024) and The Mousetrap (February 2025, in collaboration with Up In One Productions), CENTERstage Productions returns with another Christie classic, this time tackling one of her darkest and most psychologically complex works.

In And Then There Were None, ten strangers are summoned to a remote island under mysterious circumstances. Each guest hides a terrible secret, and as they begin to die one by one, it becomes clear that a murderer is among them. Trapped by a storm and haunted by a sinister nursery rhyme, the survivors must uncover the killer before no one is left alive.

CENTERstage's recent Agatha Christie productions have drawn enthusiastic crowds and acclaim for their atmosphere, suspense, and ensemble performances. With And Then There Were None, the production dives deep into the psychological tension that made Christie the best-selling mystery writer of all time.

Directed by Emily DePew, with assistant direction by Justin Doro, the production features Joe Bongiorno, Michael Britt, Tom Bunker, David Foster, Lucas Hopper, Morgan McKinley, Lindsay Moravec, David Shakopi, Thom Webb, Wendy Urban-Mead, and Elaine Young.

The production runs November 7-23, 2025, with performances Fridays at 8PM; Saturday, November 8 at 8PM; Saturdays, November 15 and 22 at 3PM; and Sundays at 3PM. Tickets are $25.

