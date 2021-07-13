ALTAR BOYZ And BEEHIVE to be Presented by Forestburgh Playhouse

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary as "The Miracle of the Forest," Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, will present in Rep: the heavenly musical hit ALTAR BOYZ and the 60s salute to girl groups BEEHIVE with performances July 13-25.

On the Playhouse Mainstage:

One of Off-Broadway's longest-running musicals, the award-winning musical Altar Boyz will be directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott with music direction by Noah Turner. Making their Forestburgh Playhouse debuts are Ethan Van Slyke (Matthew), John Zamborski (Mark), Anthony DaSilva (Luke), Preston Perez (Juan) and Andrew Faria (Abraham).

Altar Boyz features a book by Kevin Del Aguila, and music and lyrics by Gary Adler & Michael Patrick Walker. Conceived by Marc Kessler & Ken Davenport, Altar Boyz tells the holy inspiring story of 5 small-town boys - Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan and Abraham - trying to save the world one screaming fan at a time. With angelic voices, sinfully spectacular dancing and a touching story, Altar Boyz is destined to rock the masses of all denominations!

Full of sharp parody and irreverent humor, this spoof about a heavenly guy-group is adored by audiences and critics alike. With an extraordinary mix of side-splitting songs convincing enough to be played on MTV, uncontrollable laughs and lighthearted fun, this award-winning and totally original new musical is 90 minutes of pure delight that's suitable for all ages and will have the whole family laughing and singing along.

The design team includes Steven Velasquez (scenic designer), Ethan Newman (lighting designer), Ashleigh Poteat (costume designer), Rachel Kolb (sound designer), Lorelei Davis (Properties mistress). Caroline B. Jackson is Production Stage Manager.

On the Tavern Stage:

Broadway veteran Valerie Wright (Tuck Everlasting, ELF, Annie Get Your Gun) makes her Forestburgh Playhouse debut as Director and Choreographer for BEEHIVE. Created by Larry Gallagher, BEEHIVE celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960's with such timeless hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Me and Bobby McGee."

T.C. Kincer returns to Forestburgh Playhouse as Music Director. Making their Playhouse debuts are Liat Shuflita, Crystal Wright, Sydney Jaye, Elise Shangold, Logan Saad and Susana Wickstrom.

Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation. BEEHIVE takes us down memory lane--you will be singing along and tapping your toes to this iconic music the entire time!

The design team include Steven Velasquez (Scenic Designer), Joseph Fisher (Lighting Designer), Mirah Kozodoy (Sound Designer), Ashleigh Poteat (Costume Designer), Lorelei Davis (Properties Mistress). Michaela Nelson is Production Stage Manager.

Explore the iconic women who made the music of the 1960s so powerful-everyone from Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, and every woman in between!

The Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road, Forestburgh, NY 12777. Box Office phone: 845-794-1194 or purchase online at www.fbplayhouse.org.