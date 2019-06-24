ADK Shakespeare Returns To Tread The Boards This Summer

After a year of suspended operations, the Adirondack Shakespeare Company returns with a week of performances this summer from July 31-August 4. This year's festival season is centered around magic, mystery, and mischief. A company of 8 professional actors will perform festival favorites Macbeth and A Midsummer Night's Dream from the shores of Lake George and Schroon Lake to an idyllic farm in Essex.

"We are beyond excited to return to the mountains this summer," shares Artistic Director, Tara Bradway. "We've really missed performing in the Adirondacks, and we're looking forward to seeing you in 'hill,' 'dale,' 'forest,' and 'mead' again soon!"

An unusual twist is in store with Macbeth, where two actors have each prepared the roles of Macbeth and his Lady. In 2014, Collin McConnell played the tragic thane in the Company's Fall Festival Season, and in the spring of 2017, Simone Stadler toured the region as the title role. This season, they will each reprise Macbeth while also playing Lady Macbeth for the first time. Catch the show at Rogers Park in Bolton Landing on Thursday, August 1, and a second time with swapped casting at the Scaroon Manor Amphitheater on the shores of Schroon Lake on Saturday, August 3.

Don't miss the beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, appearing around the region at the Town Park in Hague on Wednesday, July 31; at a special family matinee at Veterans Park in Bolton Landing on Friday morning, August 2; at Reber Rock Farm in Essex (with food truck supper service available made from local farm products) later that evening; and at the troupe's home theatre space at Scaroon Manor on Sunday, August 4.

For more information and a schedule of performances, visit www.adkshakes.org.





