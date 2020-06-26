A Mindreading Experiment Brings Mentalism, Hypnosis and Mind-Bending Fun LIVE via Zoom

With the theatres temporarily shuttering due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many entertainment seekers are left devoid of the live entertainment experiences they crave and so badly need.

In an innovative move, The Oncenter will re-open their doors, albeit virtually, with the presentation an all-new LIVE interactive mind-reading experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

Remote Control: A Mindreading Experiment is the incredible mind-reading event that will leave audiences amazed, astonished and thoroughly entertained.

Not just a show, Remote Control is a hands-on experience hosted by leading mentalist, Max Major. The intrigue kicks off before the show even begins when audience members receive a TOP secret package in the mail. It must remained sealed until the show begins. Once opened, its contents help unleash the real-life Jedi-mind tricks that fuel the evening.

Dubbed the "real-life Sherlock Holmes" Max Major has appeared on the TODAY show and America's Got Talent, as well as dozens of viral videos that have stunned millions across the internet. An expert in in body language, influence, and reading people, Max has been called before two Department of Defense Intelligence Agencies to demonstrate his innovative techniques, earning him the reputation as "the human lie detector" along the way.

Streaming directly to at-home audiences, The Oncenter presents Remote Control for a limited engagement beginning July 17 through July 19. In order to provide the most intimate experience possible, capacity for each performance is set at 50 or fewer passes- each pass allows viewing on one device.

Passes to access this live streaming event are $45.00 (plus applicable service fees) per device and are available now at https://passportshows.com/remote-control-oncenter/

