42ND STREET Opens At The REV Theatre Company

The Rev Theatre Company launches its 2021 season with the smash hit 42nd Street. The show runs June 30 - July 28 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

This year marks the company's 63rd season which also includes Footloose and Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver. The REV is implementing safety precautions for audience and employees alike -- you can read more about them at TheRevTheatre.com/Covid-19.

42nd Street is the musical comedy that celebrates Broadway and the thrill of show business! Featuring 14 show stopping production numbers including, "We're In The Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "42nd Street," "Quarter to Nine," 40 tapping feet and over 200 jaw dropping costumes, this show delivers on every level. Aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown PA, and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But when its star is injured, will Peggy be able to step in and save the show?

Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, adds, "The REV is proud to reopen its doors and reunite with our audiences after a two year absence. I can think of no better show than 42nd Street to celebrate that reunion and provide some much-needed happiness and musical theatre joy for our community. Come back to the Playhouse in our clean, safe environment and fall in love with the theatre all over again. Get your tickets now - cause they're selling fast!"

42nd Street is directed and choreographed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, which marks Smock's fourth production of the show here at the Playhouse. He is joined by a top-notch creative team including musical director, Jeff Theiss (Broadway: The Band's Visit, REV: 10 seasons), scenic designer Jeffrey Kmiec (Paramount Theatre: The Little Mermaid; REV: South Pacific), sound designer Kevin Heard (Broadway: All The Way, The Cherry Orchard; Rev: Ghost, Parade, From Here to Eternity), lighting designer Jose Santiago (REV: Grease, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Parade), costumes by Tiffany Howard (REV: Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls), and wig design by Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting it Together).

REV favorite Christopher Carl (Broadway: South Pacific, Tarzan, Mamma Mia!, REV: South Pacific, Les Miz, Kiss Me Kate, 42nd Street) stars as Julian Marsh alongside Jonalyn Saxer (Broadway: Mean Girls, CATS, Holiday Inn) who returns to the Playhouse to take on the role of Peggy Sawyer. Cynthia Ferrer (Singin' In The Rain (Broadway Tour), Happy Days (First National Tour, Goodspeed, Papermill Playhouse), Elf: The Musical, National Tour and Madison Square Garden) makes her REV debut as Dorothy Brock and Julio Rey (West Side Story, Lyric Opera of Chicago, REV: Holiday Inn), sings and dances his way through the show as Billy Lawlor. Comedic duo Maggie Jones and Bert Barry will be played by Soara-Joye Ross (Broadway: Les Miz, Dance of the Vampires) and Carlos Encinias (Broadway: Scandalous, Les Miz, Mamma Mia!) respectively. Wesley J. Barnes (Jesus Christ Superstar, 50th Anniversary Tour, REV: Grand Hotel, Mamma Mia!) returns to the Playhouse stage as Andy Lee, with Mark Woodard (Off-Broadway: Pirates of Penzance, A Christmas Carol) as Abner Dillon. Additional featured performers include Jane Papageorge (Hollywood Bowl: A Chorus Line) as Anytime Annie, Aliah James (National Tour: Donna Summer, After Midnight, Norwegian Creative Studios) as Lorraine, Jenny Kay Hoffman (Musical Theatre West: Mary Poppins, White Christmas) as Phyllis, Christopher Swan (National Tours: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Guys and Dolls) as Pat Denning, and Erin Katzker (REV: Parade) as Mac. The 42nd Street ensemble will feature: Sierra Lai Barnett, Blake Brewer, Ryan Cody, Bobby Davis, Nick Deapo, Michael Marrero, Sami Murphy, Melissa Perry, Jaclyn Rahmlow, Ryan Rodino, Austin Schulte, Alex Smith, and Julia Springer.

The 63rd Season also includes Footloose (August 4 - September 1), and Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver (September 8 - 29). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, or online at TheRevTheatre.com.