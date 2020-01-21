Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (non-professional)

Quinn Lazenby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Front Row Centre Players

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Anthony Galde - MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary

Best Actor in a Play (non-professional)

Paul Grahame - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE - Storybook Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Griffin Cork - FULLY COMMITTED - Birnton Theatrics

Best Actress in a Musical (non-professional)

Christie Menzo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Front Row Centre Players

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Lauren Elder - MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary

Best Actress in a Play (non-professional)

Shelby Reinitz - KODACHROME - Fire Exit Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Karen Johnson Diamond - NOISES OFF - Theatre Calgary

Best Musical (non-professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Front Row Centre Players

Best Musical (professional)

MARY AND MAX - Theatre Calgary

Best Play (non-professional)

A FEW GOOD MEN - Simply Theatre

Best Play (professional)

NOISES OFF - Theatre Calgary

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You