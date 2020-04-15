Walterdale Theatre Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

After much deliberation and discussion, the Board of Directors of Walterdale Theatre Associates has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 Season. Modelling numbers provided by the government indicate that the current isolation practices are likely to continue for months, not weeks, and rescheduling shows to a later date is still clouded by uncertainty, so being able to move forward with any of them is not an option the company feels comfortable with at this point.

This cancellation affects the following shows:

5 @ 50. Originally scheduled April 1 - 11, 2020

From Cradle to Stage. Originally scheduled May 11 - 16, 2020

Merrily We Roll Along. Originally scheduled July 8 - 18, 2020

For our subscription, Flex Pass, single ticket, and SixPack patrons, the company will be offering the following options:

use your existing tickets as credit toward future productions

donate the unused amount to Walterdale to help us through this difficult time in exchange for a donation receipt

receive a refund of the full amount of your single ticket or a prorated amount of your subscription, Flex Pass, or SixPack.

Please call TIX on the Square at 780-420-1757 or e-mail them at tix@tixonthesquare.ca to make your selection. Please allow up to 48 hours for a response. The TIX office is not open for walk-in traffic. Please have the name and identification of the person who purchased the original product on hand. Please see our media release and a statement from our President and Artistic Director for more information.





