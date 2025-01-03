News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Verb Theatre To Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING This April

Written by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Kathryn Smith.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
Verb Theatre will present EVERY BRILLIANT THING from April 10 - 19, 2025 at Pumphouse Theatre - The Joyce Doolittle Theatre, starring Karen Johnson Diamond.

You're six years old. Mum's in hospital. Dad says she's “done something stupid.”  She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant  about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies.  3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction  cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's  corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about  depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love. 

Written By Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe; Directed by Kathryn Smith

More Information and tickets at https://www.verbtheatre.com/every-brilliant-thing.




