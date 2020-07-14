Theatre Calgary Extends ROMEO & JULIET!

Theatre Calgary, in association with The Shakespaere Company and Hit + Myth, is extending the run of Shakespeare by the Bow's Romeo & Juliet performances an extra week (two new performances).



The newly added performances will run Wednesday, July 22 and Saturday, July 25, both at 7:00pm MT.



The remaining performances for the show are now as follows: Wednesday, July 15, 7:00pm MT, Saturday, July 18, 7:00pm MT Wednesday, July 22, 7:00pm MT

Saturday, July 25, 7:00pm MT (closing performance)



The link (with instructions on how to watch and more) can be found here: https://www.theatrecalgary.com/watch-shakesbow/

