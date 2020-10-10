Theatre Alberta Presents SHAKESPEARE'S HALLOWED HAUNTED HOTEL

The event takes place October 29 & 30, 2020 at 7PM.

The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth with the Delta Hotel Calgary Downtown present Shakespeare's Hallowed Haunted Hotel. The event takes place October 29 & 30, 2020 at 7PM.

Enjoy a spooktacular night of dinner and entertainment. Have dinner at the Shoe & Canoe Restaurant at the Delta Marriot Calgary Downtown, and throughout the night you will experience 4 of Shakespeare's Hallow themed rooms.

WHERE: The Shoe & Canoe at The Delta Hotel Calgary Downtown (209 - 4th Avenue SE, Calgary AB)

COST: Tickets are $100. Includes a 3 course dinner and 4 themed room experience. Gratuity is included in the ticket price.

BOOK TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.ca

