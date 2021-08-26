Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY Comes To Story Book Theatre Through 9/4

The production is now on stage through September 4th, 2021.

Aug. 26, 2021  
THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY, the moving and unconventional song cycle bursts with originality as it examines the interconnectedness of us all through life's shared experiences - from the hilarious to the heartbreaking.a?? The production is now on stage through September 4th, 2021.

From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill (The Story of My Life), The Theory of Relativity is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members and actors alike are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical.

Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.

Performed LIVE on Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, with audiences at limited assigned table seating, the show will also be streamed online for at-home viewing. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available.a??

For tickets visit https://tickets.storybooktheatre.org/TheatreManager/159/tmEvent/tmEvent1414.html


