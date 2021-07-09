THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL and More Announced for StoryBook Theatre 45th Season

StoryBook Theatre has announced an exciting lineup of shows for its 45th season!

Get full details here:

Singers @ Sunset

This 6-part weekly concert series will feature some of Calgary's talented up-and-coming vocalists. Each week will be themed from evenings with the music of Powerhouse Theatre legends like Stephen Schwartz, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim; popular and classic Broadway musicals and new Calgary singer-songwriters.

August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22, August 29 & September 5 at 8 p.m. The show will be hosted outdoors, in the Parthenon behind the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre.

The Theory of Relativity

The Theory of Relativity is StoryBook Theatre's 2021 Student Intensive Program production. The Theory of Relativity is a joyous and moving play about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members and actors alike are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical. Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.

August 20 - September 5, 2021 on Tuesdays to Saturdays 7pm, On-Demand September 5 - 30, 2021

For a limited audience, the show will be hosted outdoors in the Parthenon behind the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available. The show will also be available for online streaming.

The Sound of Music in Concert

StoryBook Theatre is thrilled to bring back one of the most beloved musicals of all time for the holiday season!

In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.

Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Based on Maria Augusta Trapp's memoir, the inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Running November 26 - December 16, 2021 on Tuesdays to Saturdays @ 7pm, Saturdays & Sundays @ 2pm.

Presented in concert format, with a full cast and live orchestra, the show is planned to be presented at 50% capacity in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre space. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available.

Disney's - The Descendants

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's The Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

February 11 - March 12, 2022 on Tuesdays to Saturdays @ 7pm, Saturdays & Sundays @ 2pm. Performed LIVE onstage, the show is planned to be presented at 50% capacity in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre space. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available.

The SpongeBob Musical

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

April 22 - June 4, 2022 on Tuesdays to Saturdays @ 7pm, Saturdays & Sundays @ 2pm

Performed LIVE onstage, the show is planned to be presented at 50% capacity in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre space. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available.

For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org