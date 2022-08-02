StoryBook Theatre Presents LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, Beginning August 19

Legally Blonde The Musical, a fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, opens at StoryBook Theatre on August 19th until September 10th, as part of the 46th Season of Inspiration.

Legally Blonde The Musical is being presented by StoryBook's Student Intensive Program, which has seen more than 300 students work through a summer of intense musical theatre training. The program offers students with an interest in the performing arts a chance to learn and grow as both artists and community leaders alongside some of Calgary's leading musical theatre professionals. This group had the unique and wonderful opportunity to work with Laura Bell Bundy, best known for originating the Broadway roles of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Amber Von Tussle in the musical version of Hairspray.

"We were so lucky to have Laura Bell Bundy here in Calgary to work with the students in the program as they continued to work through the show. She gave them so much inspiration, hope and incredible advice and left us all even more excited to present this show to the Calgary audience," said JP Thibodeau, StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, this musical is action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

From StoryBook's humble beginnings to today, where the theatre produces multiple plays and musicals per season, offers year-round theatre schools, hosts a playwriting competition - including producing the play - and creates original productions, and so much more.