Shumka Presents Isolation Hopak in Honor of International Dance Day

In celebration of International Dance Day on Wednesday April 29, the Shumka Dancers present Isolation Hopak, a compilation of Classic Hopak choreography performed by members of the company in isolation and edited together by the fine eye of Senior Creative Director Les Sereda.

Shumka means "whirlwind," a powerful display of artistry, energy and emotion through dance. Through their 60-year history, and after decades of performances near and far, the whirlwind has truly brought Ukrainian-Canadian heritage to the world and community together.

"These are trying times but we also know our community wants to see Shumka survive these hardships and come out stronger than ever", says Executive Director Darka Tarnawsky. "If you are someone who is able to consider a gift of support during International Dance Day, rest assured your generosity will go a long way to keep the whirlwind moving. Consider supporting Shumka in this time of uncertainty. For as little as $25 per month, you can help us keep our boots moving!"

Even though the whirlwind is currently on pause, Shumka remains committed to doing everything they can to continue serving the community while supporting their dedicated dancers, instructors, and staff who are all part of preserving the Shumka legacy. From regular online rehearsals involving 50 dancers in homes around the Edmonton area, to video dance instruction custom-made for each Shumka School dance class; from online ballet and Ukrainian dance programs connecting seniors through remaining active, to choreography and craft challenges for young Ukrainian dancers across the globe; from complimentary access to video of past Shumka productions, to our upcoming Ukrainian dance workshops open to this new online world we live in, they are adapting their programming to the unique situation of today. It is as close as they can get to "the real thing," but knowing it isn't the same.

Shumka has temporarily postponed its Spring 2020 Shumka 60 On Tour dates until Fall 2020.





