Piano Prodigy Kevin Chen Will Perform With The Calgary Philharmonic in June

June 2022 with the Calgary Philharmonic is a celebration of youth and of the spirit of collaboration, beginning with Kevin Chen in Concert (June 3 & 4). The 17-year-old Calgary pianist - a MacLachlan/Ridge Emerging Artist - is the youngest musician ever to win the prestigious Franz Liszt International Piano Competition. Chen takes centre stage to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Concerto No. 3. The familiar, powerful work is considered one of the greatest of all concertos. This thrilling emotional journey is paired with AntonÃ­n DvoÅ™Ã¡k's dramatic Symphony No. 7. Sometimes called the 'Tragic' Symphony, this hidden gem displays great expressivity and passion. Music Director Rune Bergmann leads the Calgary Philharmonic.

As summer break is approaching, kids are ready for new adventures. Classical Dance Party (June 5) - a free, online performance - is the perfect way for the entire family to enjoy a cheerful Sunday afternoon. This engaging and accessible concert hosted by puppets DJ Bunny and Mitchy was created in partnership with Inside Out Theatre and designed to accommodate people with sensory concerns and autism spectrum disorders. No registration required.

Arts Commons, Calgary Philharmonic, and Theatre Calgary - three of Calgary's largest arts organizations - are joining forces for a special musical presentation with an important message for the world. Ragtime: A Concert Performance celebrates the power of music to explore the human spirit at the core of the most pressing social issues today. This is the world premiere of a new adaptation by the acclaimed Boston Pops orchestra of the Tony Award-winning musical. Directed by Theatre Calgary's Artistic Director Stafford Arima and featuring the Calgary Philharmonic, this one-of-a-kind concert is presented three times only, June 10 & 11.

KEVIN CHEN IN CONCERT

Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3

DvoÅ™Ã¡k: Symphony No. 7

Rune Bergmann, conductor

Kevin Chen, piano

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

CLASSICAL DANCE PARTY

Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM

Streaming Online (FREE) at calgaryphil.com

Presented in partnership with Inside Out Theatre

RAGTIME in CONCERT

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB

Book by Terrance McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on the Novel "Ragtime" by E.L. Doctorow

Directed by Stafford Arima

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

The Calgary Phil is continuing to take a cautious approach to in-person events that prioritizes the health and safety of audience members, musicians, and staff. While masks are no longer mandatory, they are strongly encouraged when attending Calgary Phil concerts and events. For the full lineup of Spring Concerts and information about current health and safety measures, visit calgaryphil.com/Spring2022.