'Never Break The Chain: The Music of Fleetwood Mac' Comes to Calgary Philharmonic

Performances are September 8-9, 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

The 2023/2024 Season opens with classic rock flair in this tribute to one of the most successful and influential bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac. Revel in the legendary sound of their greatest hits â€” includingÂ Over My Head,Â The Chain,Â Donâ€™t Stop, andÂ Little LiesÂ â€” transformed by the sonic power of the Calgary Phil!

Artists

GENEVIEÌ€VE LECLAIRÂ conductor
JEANS 'N CLASSICSÂ band
CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Performances are September 8-9, 2023.





