LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Theatre Calgary in May

Legally Blonde is coming to Theatre Calgary next month. From May 20 to June 15, 2025, Theatre Calgary will present the high-energy musical Legally Blonde at the Max Bell Theatre.

A feel-good musical based on the novel and hit film. Legally Blonde is the story of Elle Woods, whose perfect life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle joins him at the prestigious school, defying stereotypes and proving herself in the process, with a little help from her Delta Nu Sorority friends and her dog Bruiser.

Legally Blonde features Music & Lyrics by LAURENCE O'KEEFE and Nell Benjamin, Book by Heather Hach, and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown.

