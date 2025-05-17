Full Circle Theatre and The Shakespeare Company Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following Riverona, the bold reimaging of Romeo and Juliet, and the buzzy run of Porcelain Dolls, Full Circle Theatre returns to its classical roots with Much Ado About Nothing. In classic Full Circle style, this production pairs quick wit with deep emotional stakes.

Set in a world just beyond war's end, this Much Ado blends sharp comedy with a darker edge. Beneath the banter and matchmaking schemes lies a story about trust. How easily it's broken, how hard it is to earn, and what happens when the people we love let us down. (Or when we think they do, at least...)

Directed by longtime Full Circle collaborator John Knight, the production features Megan Baldrey and Caleb Gordon (both Riverona alumni) as Beatrice and Benedick. They are equal matches as two sharp-tongued adversaries locked in a verbal sparring match that just might become something more.

This is a Much Ado for modern audiences: fast, funny, and layered with meaning. Through its postwar aesthetic and emotionally charged performances, the production explores what happens when the masks come off (literally and figuratively) and the consequences of love and loyalty begin to show.

Performances run June 19-28 at West Village Theatre.

Cast includes Megan Baldrey (Beatrice), Caleb Gordon (Benedick), Joel David Taylor (Claudio), Caitlyn O'Connor (Hero), Sarah Irwin (Margaret), Adam Arnold (Don Pedro), Janos Zeller (Leonato), Kendra Hutchinson (Don Joan), Ana Mulino (Conrade), Kurt Galley (Borachio), Wyliem McDonald (Friar Francis), Richard Beaune (Dogberry), Em Nelson (Verges), and Rob McFadyen (Watch).

Creative team includes John Knight (Director), Giana Chaalan (Assistant Director), Pearl Nkomo (Stage Manager), Zoe Bechtold (Set Design), Erin Weir and Shelley Weir (Costume Design), Abby Weeks (Lighting Design), Sarah Nearing (Sound Design), Rebecca Fishman (Music Curation), and Gillian Klassen (Intimacy Direction).

About Full Circle Theatre:

Full Circle Theatre is a Calgary-based collective of artists who first came together in 2010. We are committed to the celebration of women in theatre. As a group, we produce classical works and write new plays - we just want to create! We strive to serve as a venue for young artists to discover their voice through movement and text, playing great roles and creating greater ones in an inclusive and open atmosphere.

About The Shakespeare Company:

The Shakespeare Company is Calgary's lean and mean classical theatre company, highlighting the best of the Bard in all his comedy, tragedy, and bawdiness. Founded in 1995, by Richard Kenyon and LuAnne Morrow, TSC has brought the Bard alive for Calgarians through both Shakespeare and Shakespeare inspired plays. We are committed to making Shakespeare accessible through innovative performances and inspired directing

