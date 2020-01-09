DIAVOLO Makes Its Canadian Debut In Alberta

Combining his academic background in theatre, film and dance with his passion for architecture, Diavolo's Artistic Director Jacques Heim has constructed a unique and fascinating dance company that has been thrilling millions worldwide for more than 20 years.

Joining us for the first time in Canada on the first stop of their Western Canadian tour, Diavolo brings with them an electrifying live theatre experience unlike anything Alberta audiences have ever witnessed.

"It is an honour to bring our work to Canada, a country that has been at the forefront of creativity in the arts. We are excited to bring a unique kind of work to new audiences. Diavolo is not a modern dance company, it is not a circus company, it is not a theatre company. Diavolo redefines movement and shifts the expectations of what audiences think dance should be or can be," Heim said.

"We fuse many different movement styles and incorporate large architectural environments; structures that tell a story. After 21 years of touring nationally and internationally, it is still challenging to describe the work of Diavolo. You have to see it to experience it."

A choreographer of Cirque de Soleil's Ka, Heim is a creator and innovator who continues to push boundaries of what art and dance can be. In 2017, the company appeared on NBC's America's Got Talent, making it all the way to the top 10 with five new pieces created for the show. Two of those pieces - Trajectoire and Voyage - will be showcased in Alberta.

Making their Canadian debut, our audiences will finally get to experience the overwhelming and electrifying theatrical experience which is Diavolo.

"We are thrilled to have them on our stage, and we hope that you will be mesmerized by their fearless athletic prowess and artistic daring," said Alberta Ballet Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître.

"Having found their own unique methods for exploring human experience, they have created a powerfully engaging aesthetic which is absolutely their own. They're a riveting ensemble of artists who are successfully developing exciting new vocabularies of movement and theatrical expression."

Diavolo hits the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary January 16-18. Tickets available at www.albertaballet.com/diavolo.





