Conquest Theatre Presents Outdoor One-Act Plays Through August 15
The Wednesday through Friday performances are at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays.
Conquest Theatre is presenting Anton Chekhov's A Marriage Proposal and Alan Ayckbourn's A Walk in the Park, two comedic one-act plays, on Wednesdays through Saturdays until August 15, Calgary Herald reports.
The Wednesday through Friday performances are at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays.
The performances are held outside, and artistic director Majorie Sutton-Bridge is offering a challenge in honor of the Chekhov play.
"The first person to climb the hill and capture the flag will be treated to a Russian vodka cocktail," she said. "At our first performance, we were amazed at how many people took up the challenge."
Sutton-Bridge leads the cast for the two plays. The cast also features Brian MacDonald, Candice McMullin, Brian Teichroeb and Carolyn Higgins-Teichroeb.
Tickets are $30, and include a glass of wine and snacks. Seating is provided and social distancing rules are enforced.
Read more on Calgary Herald.