Cirque du Soleil Will Skate in to Edmonton

Cirque du Soleil announces its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of Axel. Join Axel and his band as they take on a new journey inspired by music and graphic arts. This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and an upbeat original soundtrack. AXEL will be skating into Rogers Place, 10220 104 Ave NW for 7 performances only from July 2 to 5, 2020.

Show Schedule

Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 3 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 4 at 12:30 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 5 at 1:30 pm and 5:00 pm

Advance tickets for AXEL are available online to Club Cirque members from December 2 through December 4. Club Cirque membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to cirqueclub.com. Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning December 4 at 10 am at cirquedusoleil.com/axel.

An inspirational and musical storyline

Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the super charged world of AXEL.

In Cirque du Soleil AXEL, the music serves as a narrative thread guiding our characters and our audiences as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter that the most radiant star. Inspired by the atmosphere of big arena concerts, AXEL is a high-energy and exhilarating experience where acrobatic and skating performances are highlighted by Axel's pop music, visual effects, lighting and laser lights show.

This newest Cirque du Soleil creation brings a new look to the world of ice skating by introducing us to the discipline of freestyle skating. This fresh take on skating combined with the skill and power of traditional pairs, solo, and adagio work allows Cirque du Soleil to set the stage for high calibre ice skating of all kinds.





