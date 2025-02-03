Cirque Du Soleil To Bring ECHO To Calgary, Premiering In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil will return to Calgary with its latest show, ECHO, a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom. ECHO will play under the Big Top on Stampede Park, in the Culture + Entertainment District, from September 3 to October 19, 2025.

Fueled by the power of change, the hope of the youth, and the value of empathy, ECHO follows an inquisitive young woman named FUTURE as she wanders into a fantasy world that explores our sacred bond with animals and nature. When FUTURE and her Best Friend the DOG encounter a mysterious CUBE, they quickly learn how their actions have the power to shape this world, and if we come together, we can rebuild our planet to create the world we all want to live in. Cirque du Soleil's 20th Big Top show brings bold new visuals and a unique aesthetic on tour. Packed with vibrant characters, inspiring music, astounding lights and projections, and never-before-seen acrobatic feats, ECHO invites audiences on a journey through a universe of wonder and infinite possibilities.

For more information, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

The ECHO Soundtrack, released by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in collaboration with BMG, is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Ticket Information

Tickets for ECHO are now available online to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Monday, February 10, 2025 at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.

