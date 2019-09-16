Broadway Across Canada Seeks Young Female Child Actress For WAITRESS In Calgary!

WAITRESS, the Tony nominated musical will be premiering at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on November 19 for a limited engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of "Lulu" for the duration of the engagement. For those interested in auditioning, please sign up at: Calgary.Broadway.com/WaitressAuditions



WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."



The character of "Lulu" is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production's finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4'2 and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.



The "Search for Lulu" will take place in Calgary on Tuesday September 24 at 10:00AM at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Alcove Suite. The audition will consist of the child repeating two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required.



The character of "Lulu" will be cast locally in the week long tour markets and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the one week engagement.



Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).



Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and



the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.



"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.



WAITRESS is part of the 19/20 Broadway Across Canada season. Tickets are available now for WAITRESS by visiting ticketmaster.ca, or by calling 1-855-985-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457.





