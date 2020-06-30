Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival Goes Online

The iconic Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival will proceed online in 2020. Using a digital platform festival loyalists and newcomers will be able to access the same great content from the comfort and safety of their homes.



Tickets and access passes will be going on sale by mid-September in advance of the October 31 to November 8, 2020 festival dates.



The digital festival will feature epic adventure and mountain culture films, speaker interviews, a virtual marketplace and beer tent, book readings, panel discussions, and more. Some of the curated content will be free of charge to access from anywhere in the world.



"In the spirit of adventuring, this is the first time in the 45 years of Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival that it will be available in a digital format," said Joanna Croston, Festival Director at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, home of the festival. "Adventure cannot be stopped. We know that our audience will be craving stories of beautiful, triumphant, and astounding mountain experiences, and we can deliver that directly to their living rooms, maintaining the health of our global community as priority."



Following the 2020 festival, Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will proceed with live events where restrictions on activities and health considerations will allow. In the meantime, the current 2019/20 World Tour has reactivated in certain areas where it has been deemed safe by local organizers.



"The health and safety of our audience and community is top of mind as we consider Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour," said Jim Baker, World Tour Manager. "After a pause, the 2019/20 World Tour is now being presented online in some countries, and in reduced capacity live events where the guidance of health authorities allows. We continue to work with local organizers for more opportunities to safely share these incredible films"



The festival cannot be separated from the power of place - the stunning Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity campus, long a gathering spot within Treaty 7 territory - festival organizers made the decision to commit to a virtual festival this year due to the many effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including limitations around the facilities and spaces at Banff Centre, uncertainty around restrictions on activities - including travel restrictions, as well as consumer confidence around health and safety.



"We recognize the importance of sharing the inspirational work from our diverse community of filmmakers, authors, and adventurers, without putting our audience at risk, so moving to an online festival format was ultimately a difficult but straightforward choice" said Croston. "We're busy getting ready for the Fall and look forward to seeing you there - virtually!"

