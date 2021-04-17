2021 IGNITE Festival of Emerging Artists Searches For Festival Producer

Every year in June, Sage Theatre presents the IGNITE! Festival of Emerging Artists - a multi-disciplinary, 4-day festival of emerging art and artists. It's big, it's bold, it's beautiful! With about 100 artists programmed each year, IGNITE! is a fantastic development, networking, and presentation opportunity for Calgary's artists. The 2021 festival runs June 16 - 19, 2021.

IGNITE! is a festival dedicated to supporting, mentoring and presenting early career artists of all disciplines. IGNITE! allows artists to embrace risks in a supportive environment while providing resources, a bridge to the professional arts community, and meaningful opportunities for collaboration and community building with their peers.

This year, the festival will be presented digitally, and each project will be shown in a 10 minute segment scheduled across the four days of the festival.

Festival Producer Role

Sage Theatre is hiring a Festival Producer to facilitate the production and management of the IGNITE! Festival! This is a project-based contract position, running from the hiring confirmation to June 30, 2021.

The role would manage both the digital and distanced sections of the festival. (We are also open to splitting the role between for separate digital and distanced producer roles.)

They are looking for an energetic, highly organized and motivated problem-solver. Because the festival supports and manages emerging artists from a wide range of arts practices, experience levels, and personal backgrounds, this role also requires interpersonal skills and patience in managing flow of communication between artists, staff, and production contacts.

The Distanced section of the festival should include some in-person but distanced events during the festival week, at the ContainR outdoor venue. They have experience in managing distanced events. It would also be a smaller percentage of our overall festival output of artists.

Experience in our digital tools is an asset. We use the Google Suite of collaborative office tools, Slack for group communication, and Zoom.

This role reports to the Festival Director. Contracting is managed by the board of Directors.

The role is supported by:

The Festival Director, who has extra administrative capacities to support production requirements, as well as historical knowledge of the festival and previous contacts.

The Board of Directors, who have individual skills to apply based on necessary tasks

Sage Theatre Volunteers / linked work capacity interns, either on individual tasks or assisting in administrative efforts

The Sage Theatre Artistic Associates, applying individual skills and extra support

Compensation

The range for this role is between $2500 and $3500, based on the experience and skills of the producer, and if the role is being split between digital and distanced production management.

Suggested Experience

The successful candidate will have previous experience and training in general festival production, performing arts production, or both!

Post Secondary education is welcome but not required. Experience will be evaluated in relation to the festival project itself.

To Apply

Please send a cover letter and resume/CV to admin@sagetheatre.com