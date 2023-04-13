Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zenni Corbin Comes to 54 Below With Missed Connections by Zenni & Co.

The performance is on April 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Zenni Corbin in Missed Connections by Zenni & Co. on April 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm. Picture a cabaret featuring all your favorite pop songs blended into a night of amazing mash-ups!

Missed Connections will have a set list stacked with artists from Chaka Khan to Britney Spears, presented by internationally touring artist, Zenni Corbin and a band of dynamic performers. Some of Corbin's credits include Jimmy in Dreamgirls, Lola in Kinky Boots, and performances at The Magdalene Theater Festival. Now, run to 54 Below! We promise you'll be "Crazy in Love" and "In the End" be left begging for more.

Music direction by Darnell White, with Osei Kheku on bass and Tom Griffin on drums.

Zenni Corbin in Missed Connections by Zenni & Co. plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 23, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $15-$25 cover charge ($18-$29 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Zenni Corbin was raised in New Jersey, where, under the talent of arts educators in Newark, they began performing and training at age five. Since leaving their hometown, Corbin add Sandy Lam's Pranava tour, an MTV Japan 2020 VMA winning music video Nan Nan, and a remounting of Spectre of Sunlight at The Magdalene International Festival to their credits. Zenni currently resides in Brooklyn where they are activating spaces so their peers may create exchanges between black, indigenous peoples and people of color. Their work centers on cultivating sacred spaces through the use of performance, visual arts, conversation, gift giving, and crafting. You can find them on instagram @zennireach.




