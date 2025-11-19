ZaZa Flamenca and Gabriel Hermida to Present NOMADS at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The international duo ZaZa Flamenca and Gabriel Hermida set off on a musical journey in “Nomads,” their new show coming to Pangea on Thursday December 18 at 7pm for one night only.

“Nomads – A Musical Odyssey from Odessa to Granada” reaches deep into the heart of the Middle East and Eastern Europe to trace the sounds and melodies of music echoing across cultures and centuries. This wandering caravan, delivered in voice (Flamenca) and twin guitars (Flamenca and Hermida), with bass, oud and clarinet/saxophone, includes songs in Russian, Yiddish, Turkish, Greek, Ladino, Hebrew and the particularly exotic hybrid of Flamenco fusing Romani and Spanish.

The French-Israeli singer-guitarist and the virtuoso Argentine guitarist made their Pangea debut as part of a quartet in a sold out show in May called “Gypsy Caravan.” They followed that up with “Chansons et Tango,” which premiered in St. Augustine in in July, then playing two sold-out nights at Pangea in August.

In “Nomads,” ZaZa and Gabriel illuminate a trail of centuries-old human migration that resonates with their own immigrant journeys. ZaZa is a French-Israeli singer-guitarist, who was born in Paris and raised in Tel Aviv and Gaza. Hermida, who was born into a musical family in Buenos Aires, has lived and worked in New York for over 25 years.

“I love that we are returning to Pangea,” exudes ZaZa. “We are right where the Yiddish theater once thrived in New York a century ago, which allows us to vividly connect the Jewish repertoire in the show to the present.” ZaZa is based in St. Augustine Florida and New York; she became an American citizen this year.

Arriving in New York to study theatre originally, ZaZa switched gears, earning a Jazz Master Degree at Queens College with Michael Mossman in 2008. In the early 2010's ZaZa, who sings in 10 languages, played solo shows at B.B. King's Blues Club and the Blue Note NYC. From 2015 to 2020, she opened for the Grammy-winning Argentinian songwriting legend Leo Dan's US tours. (Dan passed away in January 2025.)

ZaZa has performed in such cities as Tel Aviv, Paris, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, and Moscow… Her most recent dates have been along the East Coast -- in New York, Savannah, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, and St Augustine (widely considered America's oldest city).

She and Hermida are currently working on ZaZa's second album, a studio recording called “Bossa Nova Covers,” which is scheduled for release in early 2026. Their repertoire, which they perform as a duo and also with jazz combos of different sizes, are a globe-embracing mix of songs spanning gypsy jazz, flamenco, French chanson and Middle Eastern melodies.

On Thursday December 18 at 7pm, Flamenca and Hermida – and a band including bass, oud and clarinet/saxophone -- will wander the world, stringing together the sounds, cadences and melodies of the Middle East and Eastern Europe in “Nomads -- A Musical Odyssey from Odessa to Granada.”