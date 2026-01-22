Áyal Brings QUEER CHAOS to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present Áyal in “QUEER CHAOS” July 26, 2026. The acclaimed drag cabaret performance traces the making of a queer artist through musical theatre, family memory, and sonic evolution. Inspired by watching iconic stage performances with Áyal’s grandparents, the show moves through classic theatrical influence into original work and a deep love of rock music. Through live vocals, drag, storytelling, and theatrical chaos, QUEER CHAOS explores how queerness, performance, and identity are inherited, learned, and ultimately reclaimed. It is both homage and rupture — honouring musical theatre as a formative force while breaking it open to make space for queerer, louder, messier truths.

Áyal is a pop/rock artist and drag performer, making their New York cabaret debut at 54 Below. Their acclaimed solo show, QUEER CHAOS, was recently presented in London and has been praised for its powerful live vocals, theatrical storytelling, and unique blend of musical theatre influence with rock and pop sensibilities.

Áyal in Queer Chaos plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 26, 2026 Cover charges are $18.50 (includes 3.50 in fees) - $68 (includes $8 in fees.) Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT Áyal

Áyal is a drag cabaret artist, vocalist, and storyteller whose work blends musical theatre, rock, and original music to explore queer identity, survival, and self-invention. Raised on cast albums and classic stage performances watched alongside their grandparents, Áyal learned to sing through musical theatre — and learned to survive by belting into a mic. Their acclaimed solo drag cabaret QUEER CHAOS traces that journey: from Broadway influences into rock anthems, original songs, and unapologetic queer storytelling. Known for powerful live vocals, emotional honesty, camp humour, and deep audience connection, Áyal creates intimate, high-impact performances that honour tradition while breaking it open. Áyal has performed internationally and recently presented QUEER CHAOS in London. They make their 54 Below debut with this performance.