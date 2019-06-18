ZUNI & TUCKER: STRIPPED Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Sean "ZUNI" Green Jr. and TUCKER in ZUNI & TUCKER: STRIPPED for one performance only: Monday July 15 at 11:30PM. The two singer-songwriters come together for this late-night show representing a culmination of a year and a half of collaboration, snatched between Broadway performances, TV tapings, and recording sessions. This world premiere -- scheduled on ZUNI's one night off from the Chicago production of "Hamilton" -- features spectacular original songs and re-interpretations of the duo's favorite tunes. ZUNI and TUCKER will be joined by special guest vocalists Annie Tracy and Meecah.

Sean "ZUNI" Green Jr. and TUCKER in ZUNI & TUCKER: STRIPPED plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday July 15 at 11:30PM. There is a $20-$40 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ZUNI AND TUCKER

After appearing in the Broadway company of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning masterpiece "Hamilton" for two seasons, ZUNI currently stands by nightly in the Chicago production for Aaron Burr, George Washington, Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. TUCKER, fresh off the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project for emerging professionals, has written and performed his songs all over NYC; he sings on- and off-camera at "SNL," knocks off Top 40 in pop parodies for iHeart Media, and has backed up the legendary Carole King live on "The Today Show." The Huffington Post says: "What sets TUCKER apart is his material. He writes richly-layered, melodic songs that sound contemporary but also recall an era when the Brill Building invented Top-40 radio." Paul Shaffer says: "He's the complete package.... He'll have the longevity -- and success -- that comes from being an original."

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





