Williams & Bartholick Theatricals' Cabaret Is Returning to Don't Tell Mama

Williams & Bartholick Theatricals have announced that their cabaret series "Artists for Awareness" is returning this month. Featuring some of New York City's finest performers, Artists for Awareness is a budding concert series presented by Williams and Bartholick Theatricals that is dedicated to raising funds for charitable causes. October's focus is the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through the catalogs of favorite singers and scores of beloved musicals, we strive to bring attention to important causes through the power of music.

The series will return on Monday, October 28th at Don't Tell Mama under the musical direction of Matthew DeMaria with "Artists for Awareness Salutes The Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins." The 14-track record that features hit singles "Cool" "Sucker" and "Only Human" will be covered in its entirety.

The evening's performers include:

Jamie Boswell, Lawrence Dandrige, Asher Dubin, Josh Greenblatt, Paola V Hernàndez. Eddie Noel, Mirium Pultro, Nik Sorocenski, and Aidan Wheeler.

Tickets can be purchased at donttellmamanyc.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You